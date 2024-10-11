Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,208 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Phreesia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $81,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,938.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $81,421.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,699 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

