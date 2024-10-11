Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,457 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

