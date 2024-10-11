Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 689,351 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 453.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 522,466 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.92. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

