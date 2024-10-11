Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 4.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 765,902 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 553,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 299,945 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,172,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,788,000 after purchasing an additional 294,409 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.59. 121,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,783. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

