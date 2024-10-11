Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,243,000 after buying an additional 712,064 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,553,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after buying an additional 1,224,616 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

