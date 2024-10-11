Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$18.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total transaction of C$326,975.04. Corporate insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$23.34. The company has a market cap of C$365.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

