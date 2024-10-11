Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 129.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of DNB opened at $11.33 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

