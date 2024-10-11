Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) versus Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Head to Head Comparison

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) and Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Tecsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tecsys and Duos Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecsys 0 0 0 0 N/A Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Duos Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.69%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Tecsys.

This table compares Tecsys and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecsys N/A N/A N/A Duos Technologies Group -213.96% -248.58% -80.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tecsys and Duos Technologies Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecsys N/A N/A N/A $0.16 179.53 Duos Technologies Group $5.64 million 4.18 -$11.24 million ($1.65) -1.90

Tecsys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tecsys

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It also provides implementation, system enhancement, cloud, advisory, consulting, education, training, and maintenance and support services, as well as engages in sale of hardware. It primarily serves the healthcare systems, automotive and services parts, third-party logistics, retail, and general wholesale distribution industries. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.