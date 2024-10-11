Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Cut by Bank & Trust Co

Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 8.8% of Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 72.2% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.69 on Thursday, reaching $914.05. 608,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $906.72 and a 200-day moving average of $850.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.