Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 72.2% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,785,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $6.69 on Thursday, reaching $913.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,967. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $906.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $850.80. The company has a market cap of $867.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

