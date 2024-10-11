EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in EnerSys by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ENS opened at $101.50 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

