Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,329 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

