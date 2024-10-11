Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Equifax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,967,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equifax by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Equifax Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $283.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

