Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after purchasing an additional 637,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitable by 15.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 539,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 24,432.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $110,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

