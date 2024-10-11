Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.97.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

