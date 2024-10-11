Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 286.4% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 6.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.63 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

