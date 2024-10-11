F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $221.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.38. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $223.74.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,229.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,871 shares of company stock worth $1,575,855 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 2,788.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $144,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in F5 by 25.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.