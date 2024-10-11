FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 45,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

FDS stock opened at $454.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.24.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,666.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

