Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.10. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,174,467 shares traded.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a market cap of $734.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

