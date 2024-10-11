Financial Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,603 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 19,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 137,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 32,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,744,537. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.