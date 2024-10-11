Financial Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $13.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $895.77. The stock had a trading volume of 662,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $879.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $825.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.74.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $7,097,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

