Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,086. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $386.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.