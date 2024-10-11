First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stock Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 137.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,811 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 288.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen bought 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,593.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,014.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

