First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 29,500.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.77 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
