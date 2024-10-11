First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 29,500.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.77 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 192,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

