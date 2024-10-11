First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

RFDI opened at $66.34 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.7571 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.