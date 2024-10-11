Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Flex were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Flex by 1,242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 728,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 792,700 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Flex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,055,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 157,516 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.