Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 238,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of F opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

