Fulcrum Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,075 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,522% compared to the typical volume of 1,854 call options.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

FULC stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FULC. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

