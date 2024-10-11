FY2026 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $35.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $36.03. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2028 earnings at $45.42 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 price objective (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $506.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.68 and a 200-day moving average of $553.37. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

