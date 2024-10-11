Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 31,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GALKF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
