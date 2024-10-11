GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 441 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.38.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

