GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $314.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.19, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.