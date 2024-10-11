GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 582 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

