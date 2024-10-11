GAMMA Investing LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.