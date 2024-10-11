GAMMA Investing LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

