GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 4,584 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 580.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 206,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.