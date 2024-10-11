GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 590 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,352,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after acquiring an additional 706,558 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.