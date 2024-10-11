GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 177.0% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,553,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ITOT opened at $126.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $126.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.