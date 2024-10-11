GEM Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,237 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,755 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after buying an additional 1,207,337 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $22,572,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,942,000 after buying an additional 710,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,677,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 133,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,626. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.