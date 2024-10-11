GEM Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.67. 14,136,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,838,465. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

