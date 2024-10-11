GEM Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.63. 471,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,382. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.46 and its 200 day moving average is $310.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

