GEM Asset Management LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,493 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,162,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,025,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735,403 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 310,381 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

