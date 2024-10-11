GEM Asset Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.98. 2,270,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $237.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.07.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

