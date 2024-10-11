GEM Asset Management LLC Has $803,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GEM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $379.03. 630,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.