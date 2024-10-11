GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GEM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

