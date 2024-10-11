GEM Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GEM Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.77. 206,481 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

