GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 2,754.5% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
BABX opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $32.72.
