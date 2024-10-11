GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 2,754.5% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

BABX opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $32.72.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.