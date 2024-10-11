Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $7.30. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 3,342 shares.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $729.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
