GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of GRIT Investment Trust plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.
GRIT Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £227,500.00, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.25.
GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile
Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
