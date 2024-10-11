Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 318,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 734,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 76,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $58.08. 1,337,448 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

